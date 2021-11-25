Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $429.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Glencore stock remained flat at $$5.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,395. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. Glencore has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

