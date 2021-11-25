Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY) Shares Up 0.2%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.43. 23,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 20,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.