Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ) Shares Up 0.8%

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.43. 14,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 44,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.