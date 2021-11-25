Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 3,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64.

