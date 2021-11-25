Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Position Boosted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.35% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYLD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000.

RYLD opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.