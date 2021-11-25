GMS (GMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS stock opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 and sold 37,383 shares valued at $1,845,116. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GMS stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of GMS worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.