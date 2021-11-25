Gnosis Price Tops $436.58 on Major Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $436.58 or 0.00757551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $656.88 million and $7.74 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00233287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012325 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.