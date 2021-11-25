GoByte 1-Day Volume Tops $58.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $327,323.50 and approximately $58.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

