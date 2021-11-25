Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 1,035 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Square were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,917,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $215.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 201.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.36 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.06.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.49.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

