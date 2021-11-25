Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 2,118 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xylem by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 15.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Xylem by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

XYL stock opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

