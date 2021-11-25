Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,704,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

NYSE UNH opened at $450.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.47 and a 200 day moving average of $418.01. The company has a market capitalization of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

