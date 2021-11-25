Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 7,467 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

