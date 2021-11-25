Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 171,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,931,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.