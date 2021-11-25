Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,558 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 42.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

