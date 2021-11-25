Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at $4,132,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 61,303 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 362,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 190,184 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 392,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOL opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOL. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

