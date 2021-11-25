Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 1,543,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 510,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 2,379.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 480,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 93.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 307,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 427.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 271,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark downgraded Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

