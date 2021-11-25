Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Holdings Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,707,000 after acquiring an additional 502,453 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 159,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 31,129 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 130,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $42.31.

