Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 85,770 Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.27% of Summit Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMLP. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

SMLP stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $237.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.84 EPS.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

