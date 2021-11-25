Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 276,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.59% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIII. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,439,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIII opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.