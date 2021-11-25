Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 110,603 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of QIWI worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in QIWI by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of QIWI by 35.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of QIWI by 26.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,375,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 289,507 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of QIWI during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of QIWI by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

QIWI opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64. QIWI plc has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QIWI plc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

