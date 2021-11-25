Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of National Presto Industries worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 70,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPK stock opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.21. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.06%.

National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

