Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.65% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 257.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 781,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after buying an additional 563,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 284.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 291.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 167,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after buying an additional 150,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 334.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKD stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $224.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.04.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

