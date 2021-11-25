Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 276,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.01% of Velocity Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,194,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $773,000.

NASDAQ VELO opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

