Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 7,532 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.