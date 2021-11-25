Golem Price Down 1.3% This Week (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $539.77 million and $11.20 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00241393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00088223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

GLM is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

