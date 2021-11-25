GoMining token (GMT) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

GoMining token (CURRENCY:GMT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One GoMining token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoMining token has a market capitalization of $64.03 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of GoMining token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoMining token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00045916 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00240620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00089252 BTC.

About GoMining token

GMT is a coin. GoMining token’s total supply is 200,885,692 coins and its circulating supply is 146,895,238 coins. GoMining token’s official Twitter account is @GMT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury Protocol enables the creation of decentralized communication platforms. Mercury Protocol integrated platforms will be able to integrate Global Messaging Tokens (GMT) into their ecosystem. GMT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on these ecosystems. “

