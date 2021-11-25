Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.41% from the company’s previous close.

GOOD stock opened at GBX 278.80 ($3.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 322.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 309.82. The firm has a market cap of £46.61 million and a PE ratio of 10.53. Good Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 398 ($5.20).

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

In related news, insider Juliet Davenport sold 50,000 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total value of £159,000 ($207,734.52). Also, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total value of £49,580 ($64,776.59). Insiders have sold 82,480 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,880 over the last ninety days.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.