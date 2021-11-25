GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Holdings Decreased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

In other GoodRx news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $527,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $37.69 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 43.49 and a beta of -0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

