Governor DAO Trading Down 4.5% This Week (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003404 BTC on popular exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $159,442.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00066581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00072742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00093053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.41 or 0.07588704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,817.98 or 0.99556501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,779 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

