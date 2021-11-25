Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0457 on Top Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $2,035.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.62 or 0.00377470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.