Gravity Finance (GFI) Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.07 million and $61,335.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00066764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00074959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00097623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.10 or 0.07611794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,863.05 or 1.00255818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

