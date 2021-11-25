Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.190-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 0.89. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,594 shares of company stock worth $506,143. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Green Dot stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.