Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.38 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $353,330.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,863 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after buying an additional 2,743,268 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $25,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.