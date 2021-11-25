Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Grid Dynamics worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $121,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 258,863 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,514 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.38 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

