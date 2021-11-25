Guggenheim Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $256.90 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.09 and a 200-day moving average of $298.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.