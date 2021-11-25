Guidewire Software (GWRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $116.48 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average is $114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guidewire Software stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

