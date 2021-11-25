GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.39 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $47.93 million and $6.39 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004053 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,766,005 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.