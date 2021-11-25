HaloDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $59,147.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $536,007.33 and approximately $59,147.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0957 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.21 or 0.07568405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,030.70 or 0.99965749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

