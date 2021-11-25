Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 41.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.47. 1,627,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.25.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.