Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,272 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises about 0.9% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Airbnb by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.89. 4,763,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 871,430 shares of company stock valued at $156,972,003. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

