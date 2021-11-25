Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.41.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $208.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,208,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,279. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.80 and a 12-month high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

