Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $85.90 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $85,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 249,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 113,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.54. 19,324,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,948,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.