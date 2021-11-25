Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $96.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $96,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,665,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $359.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

