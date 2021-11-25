Handshake Trading 24.9% Higher This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $178.67 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,086.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,498.59 or 0.07613507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.00 or 0.00380795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.68 or 0.01048757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00087179 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.43 or 0.00422135 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.26 or 0.00454008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.00271800 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 442,329,436 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

