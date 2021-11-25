HARD Protocol Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.21 or 0.07568405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,030.70 or 0.99965749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

