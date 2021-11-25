HashBX (HBX) Price Hits $0.0012

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, HashBX has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a market cap of $734,107.05 and approximately $3.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00243783 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00088847 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

