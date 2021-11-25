Hashgard (GARD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.44 million and $303,540.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00046036 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.37 or 0.00240462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00089130 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

