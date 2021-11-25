Hatton Consulting Inc. Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hatton Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.0% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $71,936,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,788,000 after purchasing an additional 98,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.