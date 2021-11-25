Hatton Consulting Inc. Purchases 11,647 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 51,466 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

