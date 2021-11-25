Hatton Consulting Inc. Purchases 28,830 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Hatton Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,830 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 5.1% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hatton Consulting Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 124,207 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

